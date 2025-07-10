Pan Pacific International Holdings Reports Strong Sales Growth Amid Seasonal Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Pan Pacific International Holdings ( (JP:7532) ) is now available.

Pan Pacific International Holdings reported an increase in both sales and customer traffic in its domestic retail business, driven by strong performance in summer merchandise and the release of a new gaming console. The company also saw growth in its discount store business, particularly in outdoor and marine products, despite the negative impact of having one fewer Saturday in June. The UNY business experienced strong demand for summer products and expanded its non-food product lineup, which contributed to sales growth.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation operates in the retail industry, focusing on domestic retail and discount store businesses. The company offers a wide range of products, including seasonal merchandise, electronics, and household goods, through its subsidiaries such as Don Quijote Co., Ltd., UNY Co., Ltd., and others.

