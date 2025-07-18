Pan Pacific Finalizes Digital Bond Issuance for UCS Members

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pan Pacific International Holdings ( (JP:7532) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation has finalized the issuance amount for its Digital Corporate Bond, exclusively available to UCS Card members. The bond, totaling 100 million yen, offers a 1% annual interest rate and additional majica points for younger investors, reflecting the company’s strategic move to integrate digital financial products and engage younger stakeholders.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on offering a wide range of consumer goods and services. The company is known for its innovative approaches in the market, including the issuance of digital corporate bonds.

Average Trading Volume: 1,422,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3009.2B

