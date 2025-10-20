Pan Global Resources Begins Phase 2 Drilling at Cármenes Gold Discovery

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pan Global Resources ( (TSE:PGZ) ) has provided an announcement.

Pan Global Resources has commenced Phase 2 drilling at its Cármenes Project in northern Spain, targeting extensions of the gold mineralization discovered in Phase 1 at the Providencia target. The new drilling aims to explore the depth potential indicated by a strong IP anomaly and further understand the geometry of the mineralization, which includes copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold. The project area, known for its historical mining activities, shows promise for additional discoveries, with extensive geological mapping and sampling underway.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PGZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PGZ is a Neutral.

Pan Global Resources is currently facing substantial financial and operational challenges, as indicated by ongoing losses and lack of revenue. While recent corporate events show promising exploration results, the lack of financial stability and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the overall stock score.

More about Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is engaged in exploring copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. The company focuses on projects in Spain, including the flagship Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt and the Cármenes Project in northern Spain. The company is committed to sustainable operations and is a member of the United Nations Global Compact.

Average Trading Volume: 268,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$48.64M

