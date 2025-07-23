Pan Asia Data Holdings Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pan Asia Data Holdings, Inc. ( (HK:1561) ) has provided an announcement.

Pan Asia Data Holdings Inc. has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The board is chaired by Mr. Gu Zhongli, with Mr. Li Yunjiu and Mr. Jin Peiyi serving as executive directors. The company has also detailed the membership of its board committees, which include the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. This announcement highlights the company’s governance structure and the roles of its directors, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the leadership and oversight within the organization.

More about Pan Asia Data Holdings, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 1,652,703

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$74.58M

