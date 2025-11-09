Palomar Holdings Reports Record Growth and Expansion

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Palomar Holdings Reports Record Growth and Expansion

Palomar Holdings Reports Record Growth and Expansion

Palomar Holdings ((PLMR)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Palomar Holdings’ recent earnings call reflected a sentiment of robust growth and strategic expansion. The company achieved record-breaking financial metrics, despite facing challenges in the commercial earthquake segment and a decline in fronting premium. Overall, the performance and future outlook remain strong, signaling confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

Record Gross Written Premium and Net Income

Palomar Holdings reported an impressive 44% growth in gross written premium and a 70% increase in adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2025. These record figures underscore the company’s strong financial performance and its ability to capitalize on market opportunities.

Acquisition of Gray Casualty and Surety Company

The acquisition of Gray Casualty and Surety Company marks a strategic expansion for Palomar, enhancing its surety platform. This move provides the company with access to key markets such as Texas, Florida, and California, positioning it for further growth in these regions.

Strong Operating Metrics

Palomar achieved an adjusted combined ratio of 75% and an adjusted return on equity of 26%, highlighting the company’s operational efficiency and profitability. These metrics reflect Palomar’s effective management and strategic focus.

Growth in Specialty Lines

Specialty lines, including Casualty, Crop, and Builders Risk, demonstrated significant growth. The Casualty business grew by 170%, and the Crop franchise doubled its premium compared to the previous year, showcasing the company’s ability to diversify and expand its offerings.

Positive Revision of 2025 Guidance

Palomar raised its 2025 adjusted net income guidance to $210-$215 million, up from the previous $198-$208 million. This positive revision reflects the company’s confidence in its continued growth and financial performance.

Rate Pressure in Commercial Earthquake

The Commercial Earthquake business faced an 18% decrease in risk-adjusted pricing, with large accounts experiencing more pressure. Despite this challenge, Palomar remains committed to navigating these market conditions effectively.

Decline in Fronting Premium

The fronting premium saw a 32% decline year-over-year due to the termination of the Omaha National partnership. This decline highlights a challenge for the company, but it remains focused on other growth avenues.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Palomar Holdings provided an optimistic forward-looking guidance, with expectations of continued strong performance. The company anticipates closing the acquisition of Gray Casualty and Surety Company in the first quarter of 2026, which is expected to be accretive to earnings in its first year. Additionally, the raised 2025 net income guidance implies a full-year adjusted return on equity of over 20%.

In summary, Palomar Holdings’ earnings call conveyed a strong sentiment of growth and strategic expansion. The company reported record financial metrics and outlined a positive outlook for the future, despite facing some challenges. The acquisition of Gray Casualty and Surety Company and the growth in specialty lines are key highlights, reinforcing Palomar’s strategic direction and confidence in its market position.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement