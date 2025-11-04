Palantir Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Palantir Technologies Inc. ( (PLTR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Palantir Technologies Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company specializing in big data analytics, primarily serving the public and private sectors with its advanced data integration and analysis platforms. Known for its unique approach to data-driven decision-making, Palantir operates within the technology industry, offering solutions that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Palantir Technologies Inc. showcased impressive financial growth, with a significant year-over-year revenue increase of 63%. The company also reported a remarkable 121% growth in U.S. commercial revenue, highlighting its strong performance in the domestic market. These results underscore the company’s successful implementation of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which has been pivotal in driving its growth.

Key financial metrics from the report reveal that Palantir’s U.S. revenue surged by 77% year-over-year to $883 million, with commercial revenue contributing $397 million, marking a 121% increase. The company’s total contract value reached a record-setting $2.76 billion, up 151% from the previous year, indicating robust demand for its services. Palantir also achieved a GAAP net income of $476 million, representing a 40% margin, and an adjusted free cash flow of $540 million, reflecting a 46% margin.

Looking ahead, Palantir has raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $4.396 to $4.400 billion, with expectations of continued strong performance in the U.S. commercial sector. The company anticipates maintaining its growth trajectory, driven by strategic investments in its AI capabilities and expanding its customer base. Palantir’s management remains optimistic about the future, aiming to sustain its momentum and capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue