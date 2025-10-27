PainChek Director Adjusts Securities Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PainChek Ltd ( (AU:PCK) ) has provided an announcement.

PainChek Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Philip Daffas converting 2,360,718 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares and allowing 4,804,177 performance rights to lapse. This change reflects a strategic adjustment in the director’s holdings, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics and signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about PainChek Ltd

PainChek Limited operates in the healthcare technology industry, offering innovative pain assessment solutions. The company’s primary product is an AI-powered pain assessment tool designed to improve pain management, particularly for individuals unable to communicate their pain effectively.

Average Trading Volume: 4,932,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$102.3M

