Pagaya Technologies Announces $450M Senior Notes Offering

On July 22, 2025, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Pagaya US Holding Company LLC, plans to offer $450 million in unsecured senior notes due 2030 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. The proceeds will be used to repay existing credit facilities and secured borrowings, with the remainder for general corporate purposes. The notes will be guaranteed by Pagaya and its subsidiaries, but they will not be registered under the Securities Act, limiting their sale to qualified buyers.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is a global technology company that provides AI-driven product solutions for the financial ecosystem. It offers consumer credit and residential real estate products through machine learning and a vast data network, aiming to make financial services more accessible. The company operates with offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

Average Trading Volume: 2,520,981

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.36B

