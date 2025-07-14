Pact Group Holdings to Suspend Trading on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pact Group Holdings ( (AU:PGH) ) just unveiled an update.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), has announced that its securities will be suspended from quotation. This suspension is at the company’s request and is in accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, as the company is preparing for its removal from the official ASX list. The suspension indicates a significant shift in the company’s market presence, potentially impacting its stakeholders and altering its industry positioning.

More about Pact Group Holdings

YTD Price Performance: 10.56%

Average Trading Volume: 89,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$306.4M

