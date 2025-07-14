Pact Group Director Increases Stake with Strategic Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pact Group Holdings ( (AU:PGH) ).

Pact Group Holdings Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, with Raphael Geminder, a director of the company, acquiring additional shares through Bennamon Industries Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Salvage Pty Ltd and Kin Group Pty Ltd. This acquisition, totaling 1,226,007 shares, was conducted through on-market purchases, increasing the total number of shares held to 304,647,086. The transaction, valued at approximately $983,698.27, was conducted during a closed period with prior written clearance, indicating a strategic move to strengthen the director’s stake in the company.

More about Pact Group Holdings

Pact Group Holdings Ltd is a company involved in the packaging and manufacturing industry. It focuses on providing sustainable packaging solutions and related services, catering to a wide range of markets including consumer goods, industrial, and logistics sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 10.56%

Average Trading Volume: 89,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$306.4M

