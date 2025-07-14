Pacific Textiles Holdings Announces 2025 AGM Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Pacific Textiles Holdings ( (HK:1382) ) is now available.

Pacific Textiles Holdings has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for August 14, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will cover several key agenda items, including the consideration of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors. Additionally, a resolution will be proposed to authorize the directors to manage the company’s share capital, including issuing new shares and handling treasury shares, with specific limitations on the aggregate nominal amount.

More about Pacific Textiles Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -10.97%

Average Trading Volume: 2,400,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.92B

