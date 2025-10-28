Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares for Treasury

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:PHI) ) has shared an announcement.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC announced the purchase of 100,000 Ordinary Shares at 778.77p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction increases the total shares held in Treasury to 8,275,092, while the shares in issue, excluding Treasury shares, stand at 83,799,869. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:PHI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PHI is a Neutral.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC demonstrates strong financial stability with a robust balance sheet and significant improvements in profitability. However, cash flow challenges pose risks that need addressing for sustainable growth. The technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, while the low P/E ratio presents an attractive valuation. The positive outlook on Asian markets could enhance future performance, providing a balanced investment case.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PHI stock, click here.

More about Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC operates in the investment management industry, focusing on providing investment opportunities through the acquisition and management of securities. The company is known for its strategic investments and management of a diversified portfolio to maximize shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 169,767

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of PHI stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue