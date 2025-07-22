Pacific Empire Minerals Announces Private Placement and Corporate Secretary Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Pacific Empire Minerals ( (TSE:PEMC) ).

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$300,000 through the issuance of 15,000,000 units, each priced at C$0.02. The proceeds will be used for general working capital, exploration at the Trident copper-gold project, and marketing activities. This offering involves related party transactions and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Additionally, the company announced the resignation of Mrs. Kim Casswell as Corporate Secretary, with her duties to be assumed by the company’s legal counsel.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PEMC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PEMC is a Underperform.

The overall score for Pacific Empire Minerals is low due to significant financial struggles with no revenue, continuous losses, and reliance on external financing. The technical analysis also indicates bearish trends. Although the corporate events indicate potential for future resource development, the lack of current profitability and negative valuation metrics heavily weigh down the score.

More about Pacific Empire Minerals

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC and holds a district-scale land position totaling 22,694 hectares in north-central British Columbia. Their flagship projects include the Trident and Pinnacle gold-enriched copper porphyry projects. British Columbia is recognized as a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction and an emerging source of ‘Green Copper’, benefiting from abundant hydroelectric power, established infrastructure, and direct access to the North American market.

Average Trading Volume: 148,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.8M

