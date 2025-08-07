Pacific Basin Shipping Reports Resilient Performance Amid Weaker Market Conditions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Pacific Basin Shipping ( (HK:2343) ) has provided an update.
Pacific Basin Shipping reported a net profit of US$25.6 million for the first half of 2025, despite challenging market conditions. The company maintained financial resilience with a strong cash position and secured a US$250 million sustainability-linked credit facility to bolster its growth strategy. The company outperformed industry indices with its Handysize and Supramax vessels, declared an interim dividend, and continued its fleet renewal initiatives. Despite a weaker market in early 2025, Pacific Basin remains optimistic about the dry bulk sector’s future, driven by growing demand for minor bulk and grain, and a favorable supply-side outlook.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2343) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.03 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pacific Basin Shipping stock, see the HK:2343 Stock Forecast page.
More about Pacific Basin Shipping
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a prominent player in the dry bulk shipping industry, focusing on the transportation of minor bulk commodities. The company operates a fleet of Handysize and Supramax/Ultramax vessels, with a strong emphasis on fleet renewal and sustainability initiatives to support its growth strategy and transition towards a low-carbon future.
Average Trading Volume: 37,921,417
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$11.72B
