Pacific Basin Shipping Reports Resilient Performance Amid Weaker Market Conditions

Pacific Basin Shipping ( (HK:2343) ) has provided an update.

Pacific Basin Shipping reported a net profit of US$25.6 million for the first half of 2025, despite challenging market conditions. The company maintained financial resilience with a strong cash position and secured a US$250 million sustainability-linked credit facility to bolster its growth strategy. The company outperformed industry indices with its Handysize and Supramax vessels, declared an interim dividend, and continued its fleet renewal initiatives. Despite a weaker market in early 2025, Pacific Basin remains optimistic about the dry bulk sector’s future, driven by growing demand for minor bulk and grain, and a favorable supply-side outlook.

More about Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a prominent player in the dry bulk shipping industry, focusing on the transportation of minor bulk commodities. The company operates a fleet of Handysize and Supramax/Ultramax vessels, with a strong emphasis on fleet renewal and sustainability initiatives to support its growth strategy and transition towards a low-carbon future.

Average Trading Volume: 37,921,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$11.72B

