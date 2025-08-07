Pacific Basin Shipping Declares Interim Dividend for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Pacific Basin Shipping ( (HK:2343) ) is now available.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.016 per share for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The ex-dividend date is set for August 21, 2025, with the payment date scheduled for September 4, 2025, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2343) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.03 price target.

More about Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a prominent player in the shipping industry, primarily focusing on dry bulk shipping services. The company operates a fleet that transports commodities such as grains, coal, and minerals, catering to global trade demands.

Average Trading Volume: 37,921,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$11.72B



