Pacgold Limited Appoints New CFO and Joint Company Secretary

Pacgold Limited ( (AU:PGO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Pacgold Limited has appointed Mr. Yugi Gouw as the new Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary, effective immediately. Mr. Gouw brings over 20 years of experience in senior finance and governance roles with ASX-listed companies. This strategic appointment is expected to contribute to Pacgold’s growth phase, enhancing its operational capabilities and strengthening its position in the mineral exploration industry.

More about Pacgold Limited

Pacgold Limited is an ASX-listed mineral exploration company focused on gold-antimony exploration and development in Queensland and South Australia. The company owns the Alice River Gold Project in North Queensland, which features a large intrusion-related gold system. Pacgold also has interests in the St George Gold-Antimony Project and the White Dam Gold Operation in South Australia, providing a pathway to near-term gold production.

Average Trading Volume: 1,725,833

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.97M

