Pace Digitek Limited Announces Financial Results and Expansion Plans

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pace Digitek Limited ( (IN:PACEDIGITK) ) has issued an update.

Pace Digitek Limited, a company formerly known as Pace Digitek Private Limited and Pace Digitek Infra Private Limited, held a board meeting on October 25, 2025, to discuss key business matters. The board approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, and received the limited review report from the statutory auditors. Additionally, the board approved the formation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, indicating a strategic expansion in their operations.

More about Pace Digitek Limited

Average Trading Volume: 541,022

For an in-depth examination of PACEDIGITK stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue