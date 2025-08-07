P10 Holdings Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

P10 Holdings ( (PX) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 7, 2025, P10, Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, highlighting a record organic fundraising and deployments of over $1.9 billion in gross new fee-paying assets under management (AUM). The company’s fee-paying AUM grew by 21% year over year, reaching $28.9 billion, bolstered by the acquisition of Qualitas Funds. Despite a slight decline in GAAP net income compared to the previous year, P10’s fee-related earnings increased by 5% year over year. The company also repurchased over 2.5 million shares and declared a quarterly cash dividend, underscoring its strategic initiatives in capital formation and global expansion.

Spark’s Take on PX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PX is a Outperform.

P10 Holdings’ strong financial performance and strategic corporate events, such as acquisitions and share buybacks, are major positive factors. However, the high P/E ratio and overbought technical indicators suggest caution, resulting in a moderate overall stock score.

More about P10 Holdings

P10 (NYSE: PX) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. The company invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, focusing on the middle and lower-middle market. P10’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns.

Average Trading Volume: 821,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.36B

