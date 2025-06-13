P10 Holdings Announces Key Governance Decisions at Annual Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

P10 Holdings ( (PX) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 12, 2025, P10, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders where significant decisions were made regarding the company’s governance and financial oversight. Stockholders elected three nominees as Class I Directors for a three-year term and ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025. These decisions are pivotal for P10, Inc.’s operational continuity and financial transparency, reinforcing its commitment to robust corporate governance and stakeholder trust.

The most recent analyst rating on (PX) stock is a Hold with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on P10 Holdings stock, see the PX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PX is a Neutral.

P10 Holdings’ overall score is driven by a solid financial performance and positive corporate events, highlighting strategic growth and strong cash flow management. However, technical analysis indicates bearish trends and valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued, which could limit future gains. Addressing profitability and leverage concerns while monitoring market trends will be critical for future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on PX stock, click here.

More about P10 Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 623,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.11B

See more insights into PX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.