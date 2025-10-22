Ozz Resources Ltd Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ozz Resources Ltd ( (AU:OZZ) ) just unveiled an update.

Ozz Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, in Perth, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to attend and participate by submitting proxy forms and questions in advance. The company emphasizes electronic communication for accessing meeting notices, aligning with modern digital practices, which may enhance shareholder engagement and streamline operations.

More about Ozz Resources Ltd

Ozz Resources Ltd is a company operating in the resources industry, focusing on exploration and development activities. The company primarily deals with the discovery and development of mineral resources, positioning itself within the mining sector.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Learn more about OZZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue