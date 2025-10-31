OzAurum Resources Accelerates Development at Mulgabbie North Amid High Gold Prices

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OzAurum Resources Ltd reported significant progress in the September 2025 quarter at its Mulgabbie North Gold Project, highlighted by high-grade gold intercepts at the Cross Fault zone and strong metallurgical results supporting a heap-leach operation. The company regained full control of its Feasibility Study, allowing it to accelerate development towards near-term gold production, capitalizing on record-high gold prices. Strategic advancements include targeted drilling, enhanced technical capabilities with global experts, and expedited environmental approvals, positioning OzAurum for growth and increased shareholder value.

OzAurum Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on gold exploration and development. Its flagship project is the Mulgabbie North Gold Project located in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields, where it is working towards establishing a low-cost, scalable heap-leach gold production operation.

