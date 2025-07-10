Oxford Metrics Extends Share Buyback Programme to £10 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oxford Metrics has announced an extension to its share buyback programme, increasing the total return to shareholders to £10 million. This move, facilitated by Panmure Liberum, underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and reflects its robust financial health. The buyback will be conducted under the authority granted at the recent AGM, with shares repurchased being cancelled, potentially impacting share price and market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OMG) stock is a Buy with a £100.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oxford Metrics stock, see the GB:OMG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OMG is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects significant challenges in financial performance and technical analysis, with the bearish market momentum and negative earnings weighing heavily. However, positive corporate actions and an attractive dividend yield provide a degree of support.

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that bridges the real world with its virtual twin, serving over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries. The company operates through its divisions Vicon, Industrial Vision Systems, and the recently acquired Sempre Group, providing motion measurement analysis, machine vision software for quality control, and measurement solutions across various industries. Headquartered in Oxford, with offices in the UK, US, and Germany, Oxford Metrics is listed on AIM, a market of the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 382,041

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £59.5M

