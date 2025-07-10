Oxbridge Re Holdings Signs New Equity Distribution Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oxbridge Re Holdings ( (OXBR) ) has provided an update.

On July 9, 2025, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with Maxim Group LLC to offer and sell up to $5 million of its ordinary shares. The agreement allows for ‘at-the-market’ offerings and replaces a prior agreement from 2022. The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding its reinsurance operations, and will invest the proceeds in short-term, investment-grade instruments or hold them as cash.

The most recent analyst rating on (OXBR) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oxbridge Re Holdings stock, see the OXBR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OXBR is a Neutral.

The overall score for Oxbridge Re Holdings reflects significant financial challenges, with negative cash flow and ongoing operational inefficiencies. Despite a debt-free balance sheet, the company’s declining equity base raises concerns about liquidity. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and valuation metrics indicate the stock is undervalued due to poor performance. The earnings call provided a glimpse of strategic growth and improvement, but the company faces substantial risks that weigh heavily on its stock potential.

Average Trading Volume: 119,697

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.78M

