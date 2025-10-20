OVS S.p.A. Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchases

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from OVS S.p.A. ( (IT:OVS) ) is now available.

OVS S.p.A. has purchased 75,471 of its own shares on Euronext Milan, representing 0.030% of its share capital, at a total cost of 312,897.12 euros. This move is part of a broader share buyback program authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting, aimed at consolidating the company’s market position and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:OVS) stock is a Buy with a EUR4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OVS S.p.A. stock, see the IT:OVS Stock Forecast page.

More about OVS S.p.A.

OVS S.p.A. operates in the retail industry, focusing on fashion and clothing. It is known for offering a wide range of apparel and accessories, catering primarily to the Italian market.

YTD Price Performance: 28.45%

Average Trading Volume: 476,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.08B

