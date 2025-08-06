OverActive Media Launches AI-Powered Localization Platform ActiveVoices

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

OverActive Media Launches AI-Powered Localization Platform ActiveVoices

Story Highlights
  • OverActive Media launches ActiveVoices, an AI-powered platform for global content localization.
  • ActiveVoices aims to expand creators’ reach and revenue, marking OverActive’s strategic growth into digital infrastructure.
  • Looking for the best stocks to buy? Follow the recommendations of top-performing analysts.
OverActive Media Launches AI-Powered Localization Platform ActiveVoices

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

OverActive Media Corp ( (TSE:OAM) ) has shared an announcement.

OverActive Media Corp has launched ActiveVoices, an AI-powered SaaS platform designed to help esports teams, streamers, and content creators connect with global audiences through instant translation and authentic dubbing. This platform, announced at the China Esports Conference 2025, supports over a dozen languages and aims to expand creators’ global reach without additional production costs. ActiveVoices is set to become a strategic growth engine for OverActive, combining high-margin SaaS revenue with its distribution and creator network to build scalable digital infrastructure. This move marks a pivotal step in OverActive’s evolution into a global media and technology platform, leveraging its extensive digital reach and fan community to transform audience scale into sustainable value.

Spark’s Take on TSE:OAM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:OAM is a Neutral.

OverActive Media Corp’s stock score is influenced most significantly by its financial challenges, including negative profit margins and cash flow issues, which weigh heavily despite positive earnings call insights and corporate events. The technical analysis and valuation also contribute to a moderate overall score, reflecting mixed market signals and an overvalued stock.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:OAM stock, click here.

More about OverActive Media Corp

OverActive Media Corp, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company. It owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, League of Legends EMEA Championship, and VALORANT Champions League, operating under brands like Toronto Ultra and Movistar KOI.

Average Trading Volume: 20,237

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$36.04M

For detailed information about OAM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement