OverActive Media Launches AI-Powered Localization Platform ActiveVoices

OverActive Media Corp ( (TSE:OAM) ) has shared an announcement.

OverActive Media Corp has launched ActiveVoices, an AI-powered SaaS platform designed to help esports teams, streamers, and content creators connect with global audiences through instant translation and authentic dubbing. This platform, announced at the China Esports Conference 2025, supports over a dozen languages and aims to expand creators’ global reach without additional production costs. ActiveVoices is set to become a strategic growth engine for OverActive, combining high-margin SaaS revenue with its distribution and creator network to build scalable digital infrastructure. This move marks a pivotal step in OverActive’s evolution into a global media and technology platform, leveraging its extensive digital reach and fan community to transform audience scale into sustainable value.

Spark's Take on TSE:OAM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, TSE:OAM is a Neutral.

OverActive Media Corp's stock score is influenced most significantly by its financial challenges, including negative profit margins and cash flow issues, which weigh heavily despite positive earnings call insights and corporate events. The technical analysis and valuation also contribute to a moderate overall score, reflecting mixed market signals and an overvalued stock.

More about OverActive Media Corp

OverActive Media Corp, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany, is a premier global esports and entertainment company. It owns team franchises in professional esports leagues, including the Call of Duty League, League of Legends EMEA Championship, and VALORANT Champions League, operating under brands like Toronto Ultra and Movistar KOI.

Average Trading Volume: 20,237

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$36.04M

