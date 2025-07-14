Ovanti Limited Issues New Shares to Bolster Expansion Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IOUpay Limited ( (AU:OVT) ) has issued an announcement.

Ovanti Limited has issued ordinary fully paid shares without disclosure to investors, in compliance with the Corporations Act, indicating a strategic move to enhance its capital structure. This announcement underscores Ovanti’s commitment to expanding its market presence, particularly in the USA, where it aims to introduce its buy now, pay later services, potentially strengthening its position in the fintech industry.

Ovanti Limited (ASX:OVT) is a provider of fintech and digital commerce software solutions, focusing on secure authentication and transaction processing for institutional customers. The company operates in the Mobile Banking and Digital Payments sectors, serving leading banks and large corporations in Malaysia and Indonesia. Ovanti is also expanding its operations to offer buy now, pay later services in the United States, leveraging its expertise in fintech and digital commerce.

