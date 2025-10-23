OUE REIT Reports Resilient Performance and Reduced Finance Costs in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust ( (SG:TS0U) ) is now available.

OUE REIT reported a resilient operational performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a notable 19.7% year-on-year decline in finance costs. Despite a decrease in overall revenue and net property income due to the divestment of Lippo Plaza Shanghai, the company saw a like-for-like increase in revenue and NPI by 1.2% and 2.0% respectively, driven by its Singapore-centric portfolio. The commercial segment showed strong growth, while the hospitality segment remained stable despite the rescheduling of the F1 Singapore Grand Prix. The company continues to focus on optimizing asset performance and exploring value-creation opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:TS0U) stock is a Hold with a S$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock, see the SG:TS0U Stock Forecast page.

More about OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OUE REIT) operates in the real estate investment sector, focusing on commercial and hospitality properties. The company primarily invests in prime-located assets in Singapore, aiming to deliver sustainable returns for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 3,433,436

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.93B

Learn more about TS0U stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue