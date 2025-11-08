OTP Bank Reports Steady Growth in 2025 Earnings

OTP Bank Nyrt ( (OTPBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information OTP Bank Nyrt presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
OTP Bank Nyrt, a leading financial institution in Central and Eastern Europe, operates primarily in the banking sector, offering a wide range of financial services including retail and corporate banking. In the first nine months of 2025, OTP Bank reported a consolidated profit after tax of HUF 849 billion, marking a 3% increase year-over-year. The bank’s operating profit rose by 16%, driven by a 13% increase in total income, while net interest income grew by 9%. Despite a challenging economic environment, OTP Bank maintained a stable net interest margin of 4.30% and achieved a 10% year-to-date growth in performing loan volumes. The bank’s cost-to-income ratio improved to 39.5%, reflecting effective cost management. Looking ahead, OTP Bank’s management remains optimistic, expecting continued growth in loan volumes and maintaining a stable net interest margin, despite geopolitical uncertainties.