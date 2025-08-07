Otovo AS Proposes New Board Members to Drive Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Otovo AS Class A ( (DE:89K) ) is now available.

Otovo AS Class A has announced proposed changes to its Board of Directors, with Lars Erik Torjussen nominated as Chair and Aina Lemoen Lunde joining as a board member. These changes aim to bring valuable experience in technology-driven growth and digital marketing to the company, aligning with Otovo’s focus on profitable growth. The company also acknowledges the contributions of outgoing board member Beatriz Malo de Molina during a period of cost-cutting and growth resumption.

More about Otovo AS Class A

Otovo is a marketplace that facilitates the installation of solar panels and home batteries for homeowners. The company leverages proprietary technology to assess home potential and match customers with the best-priced, qualified local energy installers through an automatic bidding process.

Average Trading Volume: 235,754

Current Market Cap: NOK434M

For detailed information about 89K stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

