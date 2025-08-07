Otovo AS Proposes New Board Members to Drive Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Otovo AS Class A ( (DE:89K) ) is now available.
Otovo AS Class A has announced proposed changes to its Board of Directors, with Lars Erik Torjussen nominated as Chair and Aina Lemoen Lunde joining as a board member. These changes aim to bring valuable experience in technology-driven growth and digital marketing to the company, aligning with Otovo’s focus on profitable growth. The company also acknowledges the contributions of outgoing board member Beatriz Malo de Molina during a period of cost-cutting and growth resumption.
More about Otovo AS Class A
Otovo is a marketplace that facilitates the installation of solar panels and home batteries for homeowners. The company leverages proprietary technology to assess home potential and match customers with the best-priced, qualified local energy installers through an automatic bidding process.
Average Trading Volume: 235,754
Current Market Cap: NOK434M
