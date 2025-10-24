Osmond Resources Limited Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Osmond Resources Limited ( (AU:OSM) ) has issued an update.

Osmond Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on November 26, 2025, at 51 Rundle Street, Kent Town, South Australia. The meeting will cover the company’s Annual Report for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, and include resolutions on the Remuneration Report and the election of Director Lachlan Rutherford. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these matters.

More about Osmond Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 146,629

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$123.6M

