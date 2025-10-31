OSI Systems Reports Strong Q1 2026 Financial Results

OSI Systems ( (OSIS) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information OSI Systems presented to its investors.

OSI Systems, Inc. is a global company specializing in the design and manufacturing of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications, operating through its Security, Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, and Healthcare segments.

In its fiscal 2026 first quarter financial results, OSI Systems reported record revenues of $385 million, marking a 12% increase year-over-year. The company also achieved a record non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42, reflecting a 14% growth compared to the previous year.

The company’s Security division saw a 13% revenue increase, contributing significantly to operating income growth. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division also posted a 12% revenue growth, highlighting the benefits of its vertically-integrated structure. Meanwhile, the Healthcare division experienced a 10% increase in sales, driven by strategic initiatives and enhanced customer engagement.

Looking forward, OSI Systems has raised its fiscal 2026 revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance, suggesting confidence in continued growth. The company’s expanding opportunity pipeline and strategic initiatives across key markets are expected to support its future performance.

