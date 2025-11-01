OSI Systems Reports Record Revenues Amid Growth Challenges

OSI Systems ((OSIS)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call of OSI Systems showcased a predominantly positive sentiment, highlighting significant achievements such as record revenues, robust service revenue growth, and an upward revision in fiscal year guidance. Despite facing challenges like reduced revenue from Mexico security contracts and margin pressures, the positive developments notably outweighed the negatives, painting an optimistic picture for the company’s future.

Record-Breaking Revenue and Growth

OSI Systems reported a remarkable 12% year-over-year increase in revenues, reaching a Q1 record of $385 million. This growth was driven by all three divisions achieving double-digit top line growth, with the Security division leading the charge with a 13% increase in revenues.

Strong Service Revenue Growth

The company experienced a substantial 23% growth in service revenues during the quarter. This was largely attributed to recurring revenue from ongoing service and support, underscoring the strength and reliability of OSI Systems’ service offerings.

Significant Backlog and Book-to-Bill Ratio

OSI Systems ended the quarter with a strong book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.1 and a record Q1 backlog approaching $1.9 billion. This indicates a healthy demand for the company’s products and services, providing a solid foundation for future growth.

Robust Security Division Performance

The Security division not only achieved a 13% year-over-year growth but also secured strong bookings. This included approximately $75 million in nonintrusive inspection product and integration orders and more than $60 million in RF product orders, highlighting the division’s robust performance.

Optoelectronics and Manufacturing Division Strength

The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division delivered record Q1 revenues, including intercompany sales, with a 12% year-over-year increase to $110 million. This growth reflects the division’s strong market position and operational efficiency.

Healthcare Division Recovery

The Healthcare division showed promising signs of recovery with a 10% year-over-year increase in Q1 sales. This indicates progress in executing improvement plans and a positive trajectory for the division.

Decline in Mexico Security Contracts Revenue

Revenues from large Mexico security contracts saw a significant decline, dropping to $25 million in Q1 of fiscal ’26 from $70 million in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. This decrease poses a challenge but is being addressed through strategic adjustments.

Gross Margin Decline

The company reported a decline in Q1 gross margin to 32%, down from the previous year. This was due to a less favorable revenue mix on product sales, which impacted overall profitability.

Security Division Margin Pressure

The Security division faced margin pressure with an adjusted operating margin of 13.5% in Q1, compared to 14.4% a year ago. This was influenced by a less favorable mix of product sales and increased R&D investments.

Forward-Looking Guidance

OSI Systems provided an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2026, with revenues expected to grow between 6.5% and 9.0%, and adjusted EPS anticipated to increase by 9% to 12%. The company highlighted strong cash flow expectations and a robust position for ongoing strategic investments, despite challenges in Mexico security contracts.

In summary, OSI Systems’ earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with record-breaking revenues and significant growth across various divisions. While challenges such as declining revenues from Mexico security contracts and margin pressures exist, the company’s strong backlog, service revenue growth, and optimistic guidance for fiscal 2026 underscore its potential for sustained success.

