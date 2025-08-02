Oshkosh Corporation Raises 2025 Earnings Outlook

Oshkosh Corporation ( (OSK) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oshkosh Corporation presented to its investors.

Oshkosh Corporation, headquartered in Wisconsin, is a global leader in designing and manufacturing purpose-built vehicles and equipment, serving various sectors including defense, access equipment, and vocational vehicles.

In its 2025 second quarter earnings report, Oshkosh Corporation announced sales of $2.73 billion and earnings per share of $3.16, with adjusted earnings per share reaching $3.41. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, reflecting strong performance across its segments.

Key financial highlights include a net income increase to $204.8 million from $168.6 million in the previous year, despite a 4% decline in sales due to lower volumes in the Access and Transport segments. The Vocational segment showed robust growth, with sales increasing by 15% and operating income rising by 38.3%. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share.

Oshkosh’s strategic initiatives this quarter included launching a new micro-sized JLG® scissor lift and securing a three-year contract extension with the U.S. Army. These moves, along with a successful Investor Day, underscore the company’s commitment to innovation and growth.

Looking ahead, Oshkosh Corporation remains optimistic about its ability to navigate global trade uncertainties while delivering value to its customers and shareholders, as reflected in its raised earnings guidance for 2025.

