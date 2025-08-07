Osaki Electric Completes Treasury Shares Disposition for Stock Compensation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Osaki Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6644) ) has shared an announcement.

Osaki Electric Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposition of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved in a recent Board of Directors meeting. This move involves the disposal of 61,880 common shares at a price of 1,034 yen per share, amounting to a total value of 63,983,920 yen, and is aimed at compensating select directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests.

More about Osaki Electric Co., Ltd.

Osaki Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the development and production of electric meters and related equipment. The company is positioned in the market as a provider of innovative solutions for energy management and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 182,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen50.36B

See more data about 6644 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue