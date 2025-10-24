Orosur Mining Advances South American Gold Projects Amid Strong Financial Backing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orosur Mining ( (TSE:OMI) ) has issued an update.

Orosur Mining Inc. reported its first-quarter results for 2025, highlighting significant operational developments in Colombia and Argentina. In Colombia, the company has initiated a work program at the Pepas gold prospect, potentially leading to a Mineral Resource Estimate amid record high gold prices. In Argentina, Orosur completed the first phase of its joint venture at the El Pantano project, earning a 51% interest, and plans to commence a 3,000-meter drilling program. Financially, the company raised CAD$20 million through an oversubscribed private placement, strengthening its cash position to $17.2 million, and is strategically focusing on its South American projects while withdrawing from its Nigerian venture.

Orosur Mining Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration and development. The company is involved in projects across South America, with a particular emphasis on Colombia and Argentina, aiming to capitalize on high gold prices and expand its resource base.

