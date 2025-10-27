Orora Director Increases Shareholding, Signaling Confidence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orora Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically concerning Thomas Joseph Gorman. On October 22, 2025, Gorman acquired 5,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase at $1.99 per share, increasing his total holdings to 113,000 shares. This acquisition reflects a strategic move by the director, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and stability, which may impact stakeholder perceptions positively.

YTD Price Performance: -12.65%

Average Trading Volume: 4,716,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.57B

