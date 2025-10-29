Orora Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orora ( (AU:ORA) ) has provided an announcement.

Orora Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Brian Phillip Lowe. On October 24, 2025, Brian Lowe was issued 794,392 performance rights as approved by shareholders at Orora’s 2025 Annual General Meeting. This change reflects an increase in Lowe’s holdings of rights, which may impact his influence within the company and potentially affect stakeholder perceptions of Orora’s governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ORA) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target.

More about Orora

Average Trading Volume: 4,668,211

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.57B



