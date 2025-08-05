Orogen Royalties Sells Los Coyotes Project to Fresnillo

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Orogen Royalties ( (TSE:OGN) ) has provided an announcement.

Orogen Royalties has sold its Los Coyotes silver-gold project in Sonora, Mexico, to Fresnillo plc, a leading silver producer. The agreement includes an initial payment of US$118,000 and a further US$1 million upon commercial production, with Orogen retaining a 1% net smelter return royalty. This transaction allows Orogen to benefit from Fresnillo’s expertise in exploring the precious metal potential at Los Coyotes without further capital investment, maintaining an upside through its retained royalty.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, TSE:OGN is a Outperform.

Orogen Royalties’ strong financial foundation and strategic corporate developments are the main drivers of its high score. While technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, valuation concerns and potential overbought conditions present risks. The recent corporate events significantly enhance its strategic positioning, providing a positive outlook for future growth.

More about Orogen Royalties

Orogen Royalties is a company focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The company’s portfolio includes royalties on several projects, such as the Ermitaño gold and silver mine in Sonora, Mexico, and it is actively developing projects with joint venture partners.

Average Trading Volume: 61,244

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$103.3M

