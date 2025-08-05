ORO Co., Ltd. Updates on Treasury Stock Repurchase Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
ORO Co. Ltd. ( (JP:3983) ) has issued an announcement.
ORO Co., Ltd. has announced the progress of its treasury stock repurchase program, which was decided at a Board of Directors meeting on May 14, 2025. As of July 31, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 210,600 shares at a cost of 598,325,300 yen, with the repurchase period set to continue until November 30, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value.
More about ORO Co. Ltd.
Average Trading Volume: 46,358
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen49.53B
