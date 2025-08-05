ORO Co., Ltd. Updates on Treasury Stock Repurchase Progress

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

ORO Co. Ltd. ( (JP:3983) ) has issued an announcement.

ORO Co., Ltd. has announced the progress of its treasury stock repurchase program, which was decided at a Board of Directors meeting on May 14, 2025. As of July 31, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 210,600 shares at a cost of 598,325,300 yen, with the repurchase period set to continue until November 30, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

More about ORO Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 46,358

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen49.53B

For detailed information about 3983 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue