Orla Mining Updates on Camino Rojo Pit Wall Event and Adjusts 2025 Guidance

The latest update is out from Orla Mining ( (TSE:OLA) ).

Orla Mining Ltd. has announced an update regarding a recent pit wall event at its Camino Rojo Oxide Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The incident involved uncontrolled material movement on the north wall of the open pit, but resulted in no injuries or equipment damage. The company has conducted a geotechnical assessment and developed an action plan to stabilize the north wall, which includes a 50-80 metre pushback and continuous monitoring to ensure safety. This event has led to a revision of Orla’s 2025 production guidance, with a slight reduction in expected gold production and an increase in cash costs and all-in sustaining costs. The company emphasizes the importance of safety and operational discipline in its response to the event.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:OLA) stock is a Buy with a C$15.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:OLA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:OLA is a Neutral.

Orla Mining’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call guidance are significant strengths. However, bearish technical indicators and valuation challenges, compounded by operational disruptions, create a mixed investment outlook.

More about Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of gold. The company is primarily engaged in mining activities at its Camino Rojo Oxide Mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Average Trading Volume: 661,609

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.27B

