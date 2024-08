Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) has released an update.

Orla Mining Ltd. reported a strong second quarter in 2024 with a significant increase in gold production and sales, leading to a higher production guidance for the year. The company also achieved lower all-in sustaining costs and saw substantial growth in net income and free cash flow, indicating a robust financial performance and margin expansion.

