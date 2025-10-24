Orkla India Set for IPO on Indian Stock Exchanges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orkla ASA ( (GB:0FIN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Orkla India Limited has received regulatory approvals for its initial public offering (IPO) on Indian stock exchanges, marking a significant step for the company. The IPO will involve the sale of up to 22,843,004 equity shares, primarily offered by Orkla Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Orkla ASA, with trading expected to commence on November 6, 2025, subject to final approvals.

