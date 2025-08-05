ORIX Corporation Updates on Share Repurchase Status as of August 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 5, 2025, ORIX Corporation announced the status of its share repurchase plan, initially resolved on May 12, 2025. During the period from July 1 to July 31, 2025, ORIX repurchased 5,417,600 common shares at a total cost of JPY 17,977,323,200. This action is part of a broader plan to repurchase up to 40 million shares by March 31, 2026, reflecting ORIX’s strategic financial management and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IX is a Neutral.

Orix’s overall score reflects strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and profitability, despite some operational challenges and a leveraged balance sheet. The technical analysis indicates potential bearish momentum, while valuation metrics suggest the stock may be undervalued. The positive earnings call highlights strategic initiatives and growth, yet acknowledges segment-specific challenges.

More about Orix

ORIX Corporation, established in 1964, has evolved from its origins in leasing in Japan to a global, diversified corporate group. It operates in financing and investment, life insurance, banking, asset management, real estate, concession, environment and energy, automobile-related services, industrial/ICT equipment, ships, and aircraft. ORIX has expanded its operations globally since 1971, now functioning in around 30 countries with approximately 34,000 employees.

Average Trading Volume: 217,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $25.29B

