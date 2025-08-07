ORIX Corporation Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Orix ( (IX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ORIX Corporation released its first quarter consolidated financial results for the period from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025, on August 7, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in total revenues, operating income, and net income compared to the previous year, with revenues reaching ¥768,641 million, a year-on-year increase of 8.5%. Operating income rose by 50.4% to ¥129,750 million, and net income attributable to ORIX shareholders increased by 23.7% to ¥107,288 million. Despite these positive results, comprehensive income attributable to shareholders decreased by 30.3% compared to the same period last year. The financial results highlight ORIX’s strong performance in the first quarter, positioning it favorably within the industry.

Spark’s Take on IX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IX is a Neutral.

Orix’s overall score reflects strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and profitability, despite some operational challenges and a leveraged balance sheet. The technical analysis indicates potential bearish momentum, while valuation metrics suggest the stock may be undervalued. The positive earnings call highlights strategic initiatives and growth, yet acknowledges segment-specific challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on IX stock, click here.

More about Orix

ORIX Corporation is a diversified financial services group based in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates in various sectors including leasing, real estate, and investment banking, and is listed on both the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 205,766

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $25.26B

For a thorough assessment of IX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue