Origin Enterprises Releases 2025 Annual and Sustainability Reports

The latest update is out from Origin Enterprises plc ( (GB:OGN) ).

Origin Enterprises plc has released its 2025 Annual Report and Sustainability Report, highlighting its strategy and progress in sustainability and ESG commitments. These reports underscore the company’s dedication to shaping sustainable agriculture and land use, potentially strengthening its industry position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Origin Enterprises plc

Origin Enterprises plc is an international group focused on sustainable agriculture and land use, providing technically-led solutions to enhance land potential. The company holds leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, and Romania, and is listed on the Euronext Growth Dublin and AIM markets.

