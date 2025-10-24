Origin Bancorp Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Highlights

Origin Bancorp, Inc. ( (OBK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Origin Bancorp, Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Origin Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company based in Ruston, Louisiana, operates through its subsidiary Origin Bank, offering a broad range of financial services across various states in the U.S. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Origin Bancorp, Inc. announced a net income of $8.6 million, a decrease from the previous quarter’s $14.6 million. Despite this decline, the company reported a significant increase in pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, reaching $47.8 million, driven by strategic initiatives under its ‘Optimize Origin’ program. Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a rise in net interest income to $83.7 million, the highest in ten quarters, and an expansion of the net interest margin to 3.65%. The company also saw an increase in total deposits and a strategic investment in Argent Financial, enhancing its equity method investment income. Looking ahead, Origin Bancorp, Inc. remains focused on its strategic initiatives to drive financial performance and enhance shareholder value, with management expressing confidence in achieving their financial targets by the end of the year.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue