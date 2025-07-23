Origin Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend Amid Earnings Drop

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Origin Bancorp ( (OBK) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Origin Bancorp announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on August 29, 2025. The company reported a decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2025, with earnings of $14.6 million compared to $22.4 million in the previous quarter. Despite this, the company has been executing its ‘Optimize Origin’ initiative, which aims to improve financial performance through various strategies, including branch consolidation and balance sheet optimization. Origin Bancorp also reported an increase in net interest income and expanded its net interest margin, reflecting strategic financial adjustments.

Spark’s Take on OBK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OBK is a Outperform.

Origin Bancorp’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights. However, technical indicators suggest potential overbought conditions, and valuation metrics indicate moderate attractiveness. Economic uncertainty and increased non-performing loans present additional risks.

More about Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Origin Bank, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing commercial banking services and has been optimizing its operations to enhance financial performance and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 149,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.18B

