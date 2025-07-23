Origen Resources Unveils 2025 Exploration Plans and Announces Financing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Origen Resources ( (TSE:ORGN) ) has provided an update.

Origen Resources Inc. has announced its exploration plans for 2025, which include a geophysical program at Los Sapitos and a Lidar survey at Wishbone to define drill targets. The company is also identifying critical metals and REE projects in Europe and the Americas for potential acquisition. Additionally, Origen plans a non-brokered private placement financing to raise up to $750,000, with proceeds to be used for working capital and exploration expenditures.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ORGN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ORGN is a Neutral.

Origen Resources, Inc. is currently facing significant financial challenges, with persistent losses and cash flow issues overshadowing the positive aspects such as the absence of debt and recent corporate developments. Technical indicators show mild bullish sentiment, but valuation remains a concern due to negative earnings. The recent corporate initiative at the Los Sapitos Lithium Project provides a potential growth avenue, but strategic improvements in financial management are critical for future stability.

More about Origen Resources

Origen Resources Inc. is focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and the Wishbone gold-silver project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, along with a portfolio of three precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia.

Average Trading Volume: 60,579

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.2M

