Oriental Rise Holdings Approves Share Consolidation Plan

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. ( (ORIS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 29, 2025, Oriental Rise Holdings Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting where shareholders approved a potential share consolidation of the company’s ordinary shares. The consolidation will be at a ratio between one for ten and one for one hundred and fifty, with the exact ratio and date to be determined by the Board of Directors by January 25, 2026. This decision could impact the company’s stock structure and potentially influence its market positioning.

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 4,848,946

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

