Orient Securities Announces Board Composition and Roles

An announcement from Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3958) ) is now available.

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H, operating under the name DFZQ in Hong Kong, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Gong Dexiong serving as the Chairman. The announcement also details the membership of four board committees, highlighting the leadership and participation of various directors in these committees. This organizational update is crucial for stakeholders as it outlines the governance structure and leadership roles that will influence the company’s strategic direction and compliance efforts.

